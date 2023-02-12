Sea of saffron to celebrate 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati

New Delhi: Sporting saffron headgears and scarves, men and women, young and old, gathered in large numbers at an event here on Sunday to mark the beginning of year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Dayanand Saraswati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the celebrations at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He also unveiled a logo for the bicentennial celebrations during the event the organisers described as ‘Gyan Jyoti Parv’.

India is expressing pride over its legacy with tremendous self-confidence and the country is asserting that it will strengthen its ancient traditions while ushering in modernity, Prime Minister Modi said in his address.

He extolled the life and legacy of the social reformer and Arya Samaj founder, and said at a time when the world is facing many issues, the path shown by Maharshi Dayanand “instils hope” in crores of people.

The stands were packed and people who came from different parts of the city thronged the venue while thematic performances by a troupe of artistes drew applause.

The gathering of Saraswati’s followers, most of them wearing saffron headgears and scarves bearing Vedic texts, virtually turned the stadium into a sea of saffron as intermittent chants of sacred mantras reverberated around the venue.