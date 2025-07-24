Sea of devotees perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Shiva temples as Kanwar Yatra ends

New Delhi: As the fortnight-long Kanwar Yatra concluded on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri on Wednesday, a large number of devotees, who travelled several kilometres to collect the holy water of River Ganga, performed ‘jalabhishek’ at Shiva temples across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

More than 4.5 crore devotees reached Uttarakhand’s Haridwar within a fortnight this year to collect Ganga water during the Kanwar Yatra that began on July 11, according to Mela Control Room data.

The streets resonated with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ as kanwariyas made a beeline outside temples and waited for their turn to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.

A seemingly endless stream of saffron-clad devotees was seen at the Dakshaprajapati Mahadev temple complex in Haridwar’s Kankhal. which is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva’s in-laws.

According to mythological beliefs, keeping a promise made to his father-in-law King Daksha, Lord Shiva resides in Kankhal for the entire month of Shravan.

Other Shivalayas of Kankhal, like the Daridra Bhanjan, Tilbhandeshwar, Bilveshwar, Neeleshwar and Gaurishankar temples, also drew large crowds of devotees.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal also performed Ganga puja at Har Ki Pauri along with their subordinate officials.

They took water from there and performed ‘jalabhishek’ (offering) at the Daksha temple, expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva for the smooth conclusion of the Kanwar fair attended each year by crores of devotees.

In Uttar Pradesh, Shiva temples across the region witnessed scores of devotees offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Wednesday.

A large crowd of devotees has gathered at Varanasi’s famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Flowers were also showered on the worshippers, CEO of the temple Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal assured that “special surveillance” is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones to ensure law and order.

The ancient Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Sambhal which reopened earlier this year after nearly 46 years also saw a significant turnout of devotees.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra, who performed ‘jalabhishek’ at the temple, said that authorities are working hard to restore Sambhal’s ‘lost identity’.









