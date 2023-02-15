SDM, cops among 39 booked; oppn attacks Adityanath govt

Kanpur (UP): A day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, police on Tuesday booked 39 people including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials and over a dozen cops on murder and other



charges.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad has also been placed under suspension, said Inspector General of Police (Kanpur Range) Prashant Kumar.

Lekhpal Ashok Singh and bulldozer driver Deepak have been arrested so far, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

The FIR has been registered on charges of murder, attempt to murder apart from mischief by killing or maiming cattle, mischief by fire with intent to destroy house, etc and intentional insult, Kumar told reporters over the phone.

He added that the bulldozer which was used in the demolition of the victims’ house has been seized.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak spoke to the bereaved family members, who were refusing to hand over the bodies for post-mortem, and assured them that their demands will be looked into. The bodies were later handed over for autopsy.

Heavy police deployment has been made in and around the village as tension prevailed after the deaths.

The family and the villagers were earlier demanding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should speak to them. They also sought ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore and a government job to at least two members of the bereaved family, according to the IGP Kumar.

While talking to the victim’s sons Shivam and Ansh, Deputy CM Pathak said, “This is a very tragic and saddening incident... An FIR has been registered on murder charges against the accused. Strict action will be initiated and the guilty will be punished. Their generations will remember it.”

“You are all like my family members. I and the entire government are with you.” Pathak said adding that their demands will be looked into.

IG Kumar said stern action will be taken against the erring cops including station house officer (Rural) Dinesh Gautam who is likely to be placed under suspension very soon.

Besides Gautam, the SDM of Maitha, JCB driver Deepak, lekhpal (revenue officer) of Madauli Ashok Singh, three unnamed lekhpals, an unnamed kanungo (revenue official), and 12-15 police personnel have been booked.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has also been lodged against more than a dozen unnamed people, said sources.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP over the incident. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “When the arrogance of power takes away the people’s right to live, it is called dictatorship.”

“This ‘bulldozer policy’ has become the face of the cruelty of this government. India does not accept this,” the former Congress chief said.