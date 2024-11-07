Scuffles, fuming faces amid ruckus over Article 370 banner in Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for the day on Thursday following a brawl between the BJP MLAs and marshals, as the Opposition members protested against a resolution for the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status for the second consecutive day.

While the BJP said the resolution is “illegal” and demanded its withdrawal, the speaker said he does not have such powers as anything passed by the House can only be undone by the House itself.

Amid high drama, the day also witnessed a group of MLAs, including those from the PDP and Peoples’ Conference, submitting a fresh resolution demanding immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution in their original form.

As soon as the Assembly met in the morning, pandemonium broke out as the BJP members protested against the resolution that was passed on Wednesday.

While Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma (BJP) was speaking on the resolution, Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Khursheed unfurled a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored.

This irked the BJP members, who also jumped into the well, snatched the banner from the Langate MLA and tore it into pieces.

There was a minor scuffle between the BJP MLAs and Khursheed. Finding the latter outnumbered, Peoples’ Conference MLA Sajad Lone came to the rescue of the legislator from his neighbouring constituency.

Amid the din, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

After the House resumed its proceedings, the BJP continued its protest, even as the Speaker requested the opposition members to take their seats.

As the protest continued, the Speaker said: “I am very closely watching the activities of some members. Do not force me to do what I do

not want to do.”

Sharma, however, said: “I want the National Conference’s drama of special status to end.” And this infuriated the ruling party members.

The BJP MLAs raised slogans, such as “Balidan huye jahan Mookerjee, woh Kashmir hamara hai”, while the NC members shouted “Jis Kashmir ko khoon se seencha, woh Kashmir hamara hai”.

The BJP was referring to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh that later became the BJP.

As the uproar continued, the Speaker issued directions that nothing should be recorded or reported.

He then directed marshalling out of the BJP members, who stormed the well, leading to a scuffle between them and the marshals.

“They deserve it, throw them out,” the Speaker said.

While they were being evicted, the BJP MLAs came to blows with the marshals. Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House amid thumping of tables by the treasury bench members.