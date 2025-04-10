Scuffle in J-K Assembly complex: AAP protests against PDP, BJP

Jammu: AAP on Thursday held demonstrations against the PDP and the BJP over a scuffle involving its MLA Mehraj Malik with legislators of the saffron party in the assembly complex in Jammu. Led by Malik and carrying placards against the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AAP activists demanded action against those who perpetrated the scuffle. A scuffle broke out between BJP members and AAP MLA Malik on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises on Wednesday after he allegedly made some objectionable remarks. The lone AAP legislator was also involved in a heated exchange with PDP members led by Arif Amin, who were present outside the House, after they objected to his remarks against former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, prompting the security personnel to intervene. "I was raising issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir. While the House was not allowed to function, thereby failing to represent the wishes of the people, the chief minister, despite the House being in session, was in Srinagar with them (Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others)," Malik told reporters.

He vowed to represent the people and their aspirations, even if the House was disrupted. "I speak for all -- Hindus, Muslims. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can talk about Muslims, why can't I talk about Hindus?" Hitting out at the BJP, he questioned why the saffron party did not remove liquor shops near temples if they truly supported the causes of Hindus. "If I raise such issues, am I hurting Hindu sentiments? The BJP is playing the religious card to win elections." Malik also slammed Sayeed as "culpable" for bringing the BJP to power in Jammu and Kashmir. "I stand by my statements on Mufti Mohammad Sayeed... They cannot scare me... He has betrayed the Muslim community. It is because of Mufti Sayeed that I am in this condition and the BJP is resorting to hooliganism. If my voice is being suppressed in the House and I am being attacked outside the House, it is because of him," the AAP lawmaker said. On the other hand, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa lashed out at Malik and demanded action, even calling for invoking the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him. "He used derogatory words. He is always abusing Hindus. We will not tolerate this…," Randhawa told reporters.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the AAP MLA had "lowered parliamentary standards by behaving like a ruffian". "I moved a breach of privilege against him in the House regarding his remarks on Hindus but nothing was done," he said. "If you hurt the feelings of Hindus now, you will not only be taken to task in the Assembly but confronted on the streets, too. No one will tolerate this nonsense," Sharma said.