SC's verdicts in Shiv Sena case, Delhi Govt vs L-G services dispute today

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will deliver two major judgments on Thursday. One is the case relating to the disputes between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions following the rift in the Shiv Sena party, which led to drastic political changes in the State of Maharashtra. The other is the dispute between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor regarding who has the power to control administrative services in the national capital.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, while hearing the same-sex marriage case, made the announcement regarding the pronouncement of judgments in these cases on Thursday.

"Tomorrow we have two Constitution Bench judgments to deliver", CJI Chandrachud said. CJI told Senior Advocate Dr.Abhishek Manu Singhvi that the argument in the same-sex marriage case can commence on Thursday at about 12 noon only, as it is a "crowded morning" Thursday.

"Tomorrow is a crowded morning. We have a reference. Then two CB bench judgments we're pronouncing...", CJI said. These cases were heard by a 5-judge bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha. Justice MR Shah, the second senior judge in the bench, is retiring on May 15.