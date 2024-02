‘SCs, STs biggest beneficiaries of govt’s pro-poor schemes’

DEESA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said today is the time for creating history with every person in the country resolving to make India a developed nation.



Speaking after inaugurating or laying foundation stones of 1.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) across Gujarat through video link, he also said that his government has succeeded in pulling 25 crore people out of poverty, and the biggest beneficiaries of its schemes are Dalits, OBCs and tribals.

“Look at the figure of 1.3 lakh houses. I have not seen such a large figure even when I conduct national-level programmemes for giving houses under PMAY. I congratulate the Gujarat government. For any poor person, having his own house is a guarantee of better future,” Modi said.

The biggest beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes for the poor have been Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribal families, he said, adding that “if anyone benefited most from Modi’s guarantee, it is these families”.

“The poor include every community. Benefits of welfare schemes are reaching everyone without discrimination. Modi has stood guarantee for those who had no guarantee,” the Prime Minister further said.

Describing the youth, farmers, women and poor as the “four pillars of Viksit Bharat”, he said their empowerment is his government’s top commitment. The biggest achievement of his government was to bring 25 crore people out of poverty, Modi said.

He congratulated all the families who received new houses at Saturday’s function and wished them a bright future. Modi also interacted with five beneficiaries through video link during the programme which was organized at more than 180 places across all districts of Gujarat. The main event was held at Deesa in Banaskantha district.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and local people’s representatives joined in the programme at

different locations.