Scribe throws lapel microphone towards Sharad Pawar in Pune

Pune: A Bluetooth lapel microphone was flung in the direction of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar while he was addressing a gathering in a rural area of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune on Friday, though a security personnel managed to intercept it.



A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a security personnel standing close to the opposition stalwart, who was speaking at the time, giving an angry stare at the

man who had flung the lapel microphone.

Speaking on the incident, a police official said, “An object was thrown at Sharad Pawar while he was addressing a gathering.

However, we found it was done by a local reporter who wanted to enhance the audibility level of the speech.

We spoke to the reporter.”