Scrap VB-G RAM G act, bring back MGNREGEA for rural job rights: Siddaramaiah to Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that his government demands the centre to scrap the new VB-G RAM G act and to bring back UPA-era MGNREGA that "gave right to job to poor, vulnerable, women and small farmers" .

He alleged that the new legislation takes away the right to livelihood, the powers of panchayats and added additional burden on finances of states.

"The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has passed a legislation called VB-G RAM G Act which repealed MGNREGA that gave poor and vulnerable sections of the society, women and small farmers to demand work at their place (village). Now in the new VB-G RAM G Act, the government will notify in which Gram Panchayat the work should be taken," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said that both the Congress party and the state government will take up the issue simultaneously and asserted, "we will have an action plan immediately in this regard".

"The Congress along with the public, labourers and all like minded will fight until the VB-G RAM G Act is withdrawn, like it was done in case of farm laws," he added.

Speaking on the impact of the new legislation, Siddaramaiah said, "The Modi government has done three things with the VB-G RAM G Act. It has taken away the right to livelihood of the vulnerable sections of the society, particularly women, poor and small farmers. It has taken away the powers of Panchayat, and it has also added additional financial burden to the states without any consultation. They have not consulted the people either," he added.

The CM said the state government urges the centre to scrap the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, and bring back the UPA-era MGNREGA. "We also urge to restore people’s right to work, and restore the rights of panchayats to self-govern," he said.