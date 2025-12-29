Scores of trains cancelled or diverted after goods train derailment in Bihar’s Jamui

Kolkata: Rail operations on the Howrah–Patna–Delhi route were severely disrupted after eight wagons of a goods train derailed late on Saturday night near Telwa Bazar Halt in Bihar’s Jamui district, triggering widespread cancellations, diversions and delays across the Eastern Railway network.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm between Lahabon and Simultala stations in the Jasidih–Jhajha section under the Asansol division. Eight wagons came off the tracks on bridge number 676; several fell into the Barua river, while others piled up on the tracks, blocking both up and down lines.

With the section rendered impassable, rail traffic came to a halt overnight. The ripple effect continued through Sunday and is likely to extend into Monday as restoration work proceeds. Officials said MEMU, express and premium services were affected, and restoration continued on a war footing to resume normal services at the earliest.

At least 17 MEMU and express services were cancelled, including the Howrah–Dehradun Kumbh Express, Sealdah–Ballia Express, Mokama–Howrah Express, Howrah–Amritsar Express and Kolkata–Sitamarhi Express. MEMU services linking Jasidih, Jhajha, Deoghar, Mokama, Kiul and Patna were among those cancelled. Officials confirmed that five MEMU services scheduled for Monday, December 29, have already been cancelled.

Diversions formed the backbone of traffic management, with more than 50 long-distance trains rerouted via alternative corridors. Among those diverted were the New Delhi–Howrah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi–Howrah Duronto Express, Varanasi–Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, Howrah–Prayagraj Rambagh Vibhuti Express, Howrah–New Delhi Poorva Express, the Howrah–Patna Vande Bharat Express, the Patna–Shalimar Duronto Express, the Secunderabad–Darbhanga Express and the Jasidih–Pune Weekly Express.

The disruption also led to the rescheduling of several trains. The Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, scheduled to depart at 2.05 pm on Sunday, was first rescheduled to 4.05 pm and later to 9.30 pm due to the late availability of its link rake, and was diverted. The Howrah–Patna Vande Bharat Express was rescheduled by over an hour and was also diverted. Several passenger and MEMU services were short-terminated or short-originated.

Accident relief trains were dispatched from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha soon after the derailment. Senior officials remained on site to oversee clearance and track restoration, which continued through Sunday.

An Eastern Railway official said a detailed inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the derailment. Passenger assistance helplines were activated at major stations, including Asansol, Jasidih, Lahabon, Simultala and Madhupur.