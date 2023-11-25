Scores of people pay respects to martyred Capt Pranjal amid emotional outpouring in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A large number of people paid their last respects to Captain M V Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, amid emotional outpouring and poignant scenes on Saturday.



His mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru on Friday night, and later taken to his parents’ residence in Anekal taluk near here, where hundreds of mourners filed past his body and paid tributes.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh were among those who paid homage to the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family. After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour by the Army and the state government.

Later, the mortal remains were taken in a decorated military vehicle to Somasundarapalya crematorium, near Kudlu, where the last rites were performed, amid gun salute.

Many people, particularly youths and school students, had gathered along the stretch, and flower petals were showered at the vehicle at several places, amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Amar Rahe Amar Rahe - Captain Pranjal Amar Rahe”.

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday, is survived by wife and parents.