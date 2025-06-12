Scorching heatwave grips UP: Over 1,000 bats die in Lalitpur, power worker succumbs in Jaunpur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of a severe heatwave, with the death of more than 1,000 bats in Lalitpur in just two days, and a power department worker reportedly succumbing to heatstroke in Jaunpur. The mercury touched 45.2°C in Jhansi, making it the hottest city in the state in the past 24 hours.

Geeta Devi, a homemaker in Lalitpur, said: “The smell of dead bats is everywhere in our colony. Children are scared to go out. We are spraying phenyl and burning neem leaves just to keep infections away.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert across 17 districts, while predicting some relief in the form of light rainfall in parts of Purvanchal (eastern UP) due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal starting June 11.

Hospitals are witnessing a surge in patients reporting symptoms like fever, vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhoea. S.K. Pandey, a senior physician at a government hospital in Prayagraj, said: “We are attending to dozens of cases daily related to heat exhaustion and water-borne infections. People should stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm and drink fluids like aam panna, mint water, lemon shikanji, buttermilk, and lassi. Avoid oily and leftover food completely.”

Ram Prakash Yadav, a rickshaw puller from Jaunpur, shared his ordeal: “We do not have the luxury to sit at home. By noon, it feels like the sun is setting fire to the roads. My feet burn through the slippers. I fainted last week while waiting for a passenger.”

In Varanasi, the management of Kashi Vishwanath Temple has put up German hangars to shield devotees from the sun. Mats have been laid to protect their feet, and provisions like coolers, fans, drinking water, and ORS sachets have been made available in the temple complex.

Local vendor Vinod Tiwari, who sells water bottles near the temple, noted: “Demand for cold water and lemon drinks has doubled. But even refrigerators aren’t cooling properly due to the extreme heat.”

According to Atul Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow: “Starting June 11, eastern parts of the state will begin experiencing some relief due to the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal. Scattered rainfall is likely, which may help bring down temperatures slightly.”