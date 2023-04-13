SCO Young Authors’ Conference concludes

New Delhi: The two-day Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Young Authors’ Conference on “Civilizational Dialogue Among SCO Member States” with delegates from SCO nations concluded on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh presided as the Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony of the SCO Young Authors’ Conference in the presence of Govind Prasad Sharma Chairman, National Book Trust, India, Yojna Patel, JS-SCO, MEA and Yuvraj Malik Director, National Book Trust, India at the dais. The Conference was organised by the Ministry of Education on 12 and 13 April at the Leela Palace, New Delhi with National Book Trust, India as the Implementing Agency.

Singh said that India has been actively taking part in all the cooperation activities of the organisation and is a highly valued member of the organisation. The focus on shared civilizational linkages at the SCO Young Authors’ Conference is the true reflection of the people of the region and the

conference was a testimony of our commitment to contribute to the success of the

organisation.