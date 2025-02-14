Scindia, Pilot take holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Several prominent political leaders, including Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh on Thursday.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar praised the Yogi Adityanath government for the event's arrangements.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the experience as "akin to attaining salvation". Sharing pictures of his bath on his social media handle, he said: "Taking a dip in the Sangam is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It is truly a divine and liberating moment."

He also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising such a grand and spiritually significant event.

Opposition Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took a holy dip at the Sangam on Thursday, calling the Maha Kumbh "a symbol of faith and devotion". He also shared pictures of his visit on his social media handle.