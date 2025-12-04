Scindia in Nagaland to unveil development projects, participate in Hornbill Festival

Dimapur: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia arrived in Nagaland on a three-day visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects and attend the Hornbill Festival.

Interacting with reporters at the airport, Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "firm in his resolve" to ensure all-round development of the Northeast.

He noted that the Centre’s Act East, Act Fast and Act First policy has yielded "rich dividends," with the government extending 10 per cent gross budgetary support —amounting to over Rs 1 lakh crore annually — for the region.

The Union Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister added that multiple ongoing projects are helping unlock the potential of the Northeast, which the PM refers to as "Ashtalakshmi."

Scindia said the DoNER Ministry has played a significant role in celebrating the region’s diversity, including that of Nagaland’s 17 tribes, and emphasised that this celebration stems from "a profound respect for our people."

Calling Nagaland a symbol of diversity, capability, and national potential, he described the Hornbill Festival as a powerful showcase of the state’s rich history, culture, and future.

He visited the World War-II cemetery and paid homage to the 1,420 bravehearts who sacrificed their lives.

On Friday, the minister is expected to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for multiple DoNER-funded projects aimed at boosting connectivity, infrastructure, and livelihood opportunities in the state.

He will also participate in the traditional stone-pulling ceremony at Touphema village of Kohima district as part of the Hornbill festival.

Touphema is the village of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, falling under the Northern Angami Assembly constituency. He will visit Hornbill Festival at Kisama the same evening.

The minister will leave for Delhi on Saturday after visiting the Heirloom Naga Centre in Dimapur.