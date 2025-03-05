Scientists from ZSI, Kolkata, discover new species of soil-dwelling nematode

Kolkata: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Kolkata, have discovered a new species of soil-dwelling nematode, Crassolabium dhritiae, in the Deccan Peninsular Biogeographic Zone of Keonjhar district, Odisha.

The newly-identified species, Crassolabium dhritiae, is named in honour of Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the ZSI, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to zoology and taxonomic research. Banerjee happens to be the first woman director of ZSI.

Banerjee congratulated the researchers and emphasised the importance of soil nematodes. “These microscopic organisms, though often overlooked, are vital to soil health and play a crucial role in nutrient cycling and organic matter decomposition. Their diverse feeding habits contribute significantly to maintaining a balanced and healthy soil ecosystem,” she added.

Crassolabium dhritiae is characterised by its medium-sized, slender body, rounded lip region, wide odontostyle, long pharynx,

specific features in its female reproductive system and a distinct tail shape.

While the feeding habits of the Crassolabium genus are still being studied,

they are known to include predatory and omnivorous behaviors.