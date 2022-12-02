Scientists develop water-based powerless heating system

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, scientists have developed a new low-cost heating system that can be activated by plain water anytime and anywhere without any fuel or electricity to heat containers of food and beverages.



The 'Powerless Heating Technology' is developed by IIT-Delhi professor Sumer Singh and his research team. The technology works on the principles of chemical energy.

The project of Singh was supported by North East Center for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), which is an autonomous body under the Department of Science Technology.

The funding to IIT-Delhi professor was allocated to develop a food box as well as a liquid container that can be integrated with the 'powerless heating technology.' They used it to develop containers which can heat food and beverages on demand.

The technology may be helpful for the people living in remote areas of the North Eastern Region where there are no heating sources due to either any access or uncertain access to power sources.

"The active heating element consists of a mixture of eco-friendly minerals and salts, which generates exothermic energy resulting in heat on contact with water. This provides enough energy to raise the temperature of any food or beverage by 60 to 70 degree Celsius," the ministry said in an official statement.

"The weight of the heater is only 50 grams and after every heating, the by-product (natural mineral rock) inside the heating pad can be disposed of. The rock helps in improving the fertility of the soil, which is 100 percent biodegradable," it said, adding that with this technology, users can heat ready-to-eat food, make instant noodles, and any beverage like tea, coffee, etc.

The 'powerless heating technology' would be useful for military personnel, tourists, and office-goers in the northeast as it eliminates the need for burning forest wood for heating purposes.

The technology may help in reducing forest fires,

which is a major problem in the North­ Eastern parts

of the country.