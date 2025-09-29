Scientists, academicians must be equipped with with governance, communication skills: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday emphasised the importance of equipping scientists and academicians with governance and communication skills.

Chairing the 327th meeting of the executive council of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, he emphasised the need for stronger integration of governance training with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and data-driven tools.

In his address, Singh underlined the importance of equipping scientists and academicians -- who often transition into senior administrative positions -- with governance and communication skills.

“India has a rich pool of scientific talent, but structured training in institutional management and administrative orientation is essential for those taking on leadership roles,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The minister also spoke on the evolving role of social media in governance and urged sensitisation of officers on its responsible use.

He called for dedicated workshops to address the “how and how not to” of social media engagement, noting the risks of misinformation and the need for credible public communication, according to a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The institute has partnered with Amazon (AWS) for digital transformation workshops and with HCL Technologies in the field of capacity building, the statement said.

Training engagements have also been held with the Tata Group and Maruti Udyog, while advanced leadership programmes have been designed for senior executives of public sector undertakings, it said.

"In addition, the IIPA has conducted specialised programmes for officials from leading banks such as HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Bank of Baroda," the statement said.

Between April and September 2025, the IIPA conducted 49 training programmes benefitting 2,809 officials and completed six research projects, with 21 projects ongoing.

Singh said, the IIPA, as a premier training and research institution, must continue expanding collaborations at both national and international levels and align its work with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

“By reaching out to districts, local governments, and private stakeholders, IIPA can ensure that India builds a future-ready governance ecosystem,” he added.