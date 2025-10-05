Scientific methods and innovative mining are writing a new story of growth and transparency in Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is rich in natural resources with abundant deposits of iron ore, coal, bauxite, gold, diamond and copper. Recent discoveries have further strengthened the State’s position in critical and rare minerals. CM Vishnu Dev Sai underlined this while addressing the Chhattisgarh Mining Conclave 2025 in Nava Raipur today. In the presence of the Chief Minister, important MoUs were signed between ISM Dhanbad and the Directorate of Geology & Mining, Chhattisgarh, and between Coal India and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation. Alongside, NITs were issued for 5 mining blocks and Preferred Bidder orders were granted for 9 mines. CM Sai also launched Mineral Online 2.0, the DMF Portal, and a Reverse Auction Portal for the online auction of sand mines.

CM Sai said judicious use of minerals and balanced industrial growth are essential for the country’s progress. Given Chhattisgarh’s vast potential in mining and new industries, a transparent mining policy, e-auctions and digital monitoring have given the sector a fresh direction.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said the State received ₹1,673 crore as DMF contribution this year, enabling approval of 9,362 development works. In FY 2024-25, the State clocked a record revenue of ₹14,195 crore. He added it is a matter of pride that Chhattisgarh is the first State in India to auction a lithium block. So far, 60 mineral blocks have been auctioned and tenders for five new blocks were issued today. This transparent process will prove to be a milestone for the State’s economic growth.

CM Sai said District Mineral Trust Rules-2025 have been implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY). The DMF Portal 2.0 has strengthened oversight and management, for which the Government of India has also felicitated Chhattisgarh. He said the New Sand Policy-2025 has boosted transparency and over 200 sand quarries will be e-auctioned soon. Modern technologies are being deployed for sustainable mining.

The Chief Minister said an MoU for critical minerals was signed today between the Mining Corporation and Coal India Limited. To promote investment in the clean energy space, MoUs were also signed with IIT Roorkee and ISM Dhanbad. He added that through scientific and sustainable mining, Chhattisgarh is writing a new story of growth and transparency, and the State will play a lead role in realising PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Saurabh Singh, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, said that under CM Sai’s leadership the State Government is carrying out notable and innovative work in the mining sector. Mining has increased both revenue and jobs, and the Government is creating a skilled workforce by imparting technical training to youth. He said production of two new elements has begun from tin sludge, and work is also underway on critical ore recycling and e-waste management. He added the State currently mines 28 types of minerals, with tin, bauxite, coal, limestone and iron ore being prominent.

Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel said the re-launch of the Mining Conclave after nine years is commendable. He stressed that incorporating stakeholder suggestions into policymaking and further strengthening ease of doing business are Government priorities. He said the mining sector will play a crucial role in achieving PM Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and CM Vishnu Dev Sai’s Viksit Chhattisgarh goal.

The Chief Secretary flagged transparency, technology adoption, water conservation, renewable energy, solar energy and e-waste recycling as the needs of the future. Praising the State’s new industrial policy, he said it will generate large-scale employment.

P. Dayanand, Secretary, Mining Department, while addressing the Conclave, shared detailed information on mineral availability in the State, the transparent auction ecosystem, the use of new technologies in extraction, departmental activities and achievements. Rajat Bansal, Director, Geology & Mining, also shared his views.

PMKKKY guidelines and DMF Portal 2.0 unveiled

At the Conclave, CM Sai unveiled DMF Portal 2.0 to further strengthen utilisation of the mineral trust fund in affected areas, efficient management, transparency, good governance, and effective operation and monitoring. The portal incorporates the PMKKKY guidelines and amendments made in the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Trust Rules, 2015 (amended in 2025).

CM launches Khanij Online Portal 2.0

Upgraded from Mineral Online Portal 1.0, the new 2.0 version—launched by the Chief Minister—is a significant milestone in the State’s mining-management journey. More than a tech upgrade, it signals Chhattisgarh’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and development. Mineral Online 2.0 will position Chhattisgarh’s mining management as a model system nationwide and play a pivotal role in the State’s economic growth in the years ahead.

Reverse Auction Portal for sand mines goes live

To operationalise the ease of doing business vision, the State Government has signed an MoU with MSTC, a Government of India PSU, for transparent and impartial e-auctioning of sand mines. CM Sai launched the Reverse Auction Portal developed by MSTC today. The move will speed up allotments of sand mines, ensure adequate supply for PM Awas beneficiaries, and guarantee uninterrupted availability for public and private infrastructure projects. Additionally, royalty and other taxes/cesses worth crores of rupees will significantly bolster State revenues.

Star Awards for minor mineral mines

On the lines of major minerals, Chhattisgarh has introduced a Star Rating system to encourage scientific mining in minor mineral mines as well. 43 mines that excelled in environmental management, pollution control and safety standards received Star Awards.

CM Sai presented certificates of appreciation to mine operators and congratulated them. Of these, 3 mines received 5-Star, 32 mines received 4-Star, and 8 mines received 3-Star awards.

Also present were Rahul Bhagat, Secretary to the Chief Minister; Harish Duhan, Chief General Manager, SECL Bilaspur; and representatives from the mining and industry fraternity.