Schools have to abide by law: Cal HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently pulled up Birla Bharati School regarding a plea filed by the Birla Bharati Guardians Welfare Trust over the hike in fees. It has been alleged that the fee was hiked by 28 per cent.



The matter was heard by Justice Biswajit Basu on January 19. While referring to the St Augustine’s Day School which has been facing affiliation-related issues, Justice Basu said: “This is not a kingdom in which you can run your own way by your own rules…You have to abide by the law,” Justice Basu said.

In the matter, the state as well as school and principal have submitted their affidavit. When asked in Court about their opinion on whether the school needed permission from the state prior to enhancement of fees, the counsel stated that prior permission was required. In the affidavits submitted by the CBSE in the case, it has been submitted that the schools will have to fix the fee chart as per the regulations of the respective state governments. The counsel appearing for the school pleaded for the extension of time to file an affidavit in reply to the affidavit filed by the state.