Schools across UP set to watch live telecast of Chandrayaan-3

LUCKNOW: In a unique educational initiative, all schools across Uttar Pradesh are set to open for a special one-hour evening session on Wednesday, August 23. This extraordinary move, a first of its kind, is aimed at providing schoolchildren with live coverage of the eagerly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.



The government, in its recent directive, has mandated that government schools will open from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm on Wednesday. During this time, the historic moment when Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface at precisely 5:20 pm will be broadcast live to captivated audiences in these schools. Additionally, PM’s address to the nation will be a highlight the event.

The additional state project director of Uttar Pradesh, Madhusudan has issued an order for students and teachers in all educational institutions.

across the state to convene special meetings and actively participate in the live telecast. Furthermore, school principals have been instructed to ensure all necessary arrangements are made well in advance to facilitate this special evening session.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing program will commence at 5:20 pm on Wednesday. Chandrayaan-3 follows the Chandrayaan-2 mission launched in 2019, which included an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. Unfortunately, the lander failed to achieve its ‘soft landing’ objective, resulting in a crash on the lunar surface. However, ISRO reported in 2019 that the service life of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter had been extended by seven years, ensuring continued lunar exploration.

“This educational endeavor not only promises to bring the marvels of space exploration to the young minds of Uttar Pradesh but also serves as a testament to the nation’s commitment to scientific advancement and education. As students gather in their schools for this extraordinary event, they will have a front-row seat to witness India’s strides in space technology and exploration,” Madhusudan said.

He added, “India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing is a momentous occasion, which will not only fuel curiosity but also ignite a passion for exploration in the minds of youth. This will instill a deep sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the power of Indian science and technology. In this sequence, all the DIET Principals and BSAs have been directed to hold special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm and make arrangements for a live telecast.”