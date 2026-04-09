Schoolgirl raped by 7 in Bareilly, threatened with explicit video

Bareilly: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven people in a cafe here in the Bhojipura area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 2, the girl was on her way to school when she was forced by one of the accused to ride on his bike to the cafe, where other people were already present.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the

student was allegedly threatened with the circulation of a video of an earlier sexual assault.

According to an FIR lodged at Bhojipura Police Station, the accused were identified as Asad Haider alias Karan, Chand, restaurant owner Saifi, Samir Ahmad, Banti, and two unnamed persons.