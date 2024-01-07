School teacher arrested for being Maoist supporter in Chh'garh; villagers protest

Manpur: A 25-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly being a Maoist supporter in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Mapnur-Ambagarh Chowki district, police said on Sunday.

Angered by the arrest, a group of villagers, including school children, have launched a protest in front of a police station here, demanding his release.

Ramlal Nureti was arrested from Karekatta village under Madanwada police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

The man was allegedly involved in putting up Maoist banners and posters in the area in September last year, he said.

The accused, a resident of Mahka village under Sitagaon police station area, works as a guest teacher appointed on a contractual basis at the government primary school in Karekatta village.

On September 15 last year, the police recovered posters and banners from Madanwada area wherein Maoists appealed to observe the 19th anniversary of the outlawed movement, he said.

Investigations revealed Nureti's involvement in the act and police personnel kept an eye on him, the official said.

The investigations and technical evidence confirmed the accused's involvement in the offence, following which he was apprehended by the Sitagaon police, he said.

During questioning, Nureti tried to mislead the police but later admitted to putting up Maoist posters and banners, following which he was arrested under provisions of the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act 2005 and produced in a local court, the official said.