School students tie rakhi to COAS Gen Dwivedi

New Delhi: In a heart-warming and symbolic Raksha Bandhan ceremony, school children from ASHA Schools and school girls from various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), tied rakhi to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi.

This gesture of affection was not only a celebration of the sacred festival but also a reaffirmation of the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to protect the citizens of the nation, especially its young and vulnerable.

The rakhi, tied by the children from ASHA Schools, symbolised trust and protection. The Army Chief’s arm, representing the “sword arm” of the nation, was adorned with these sacred threads, symbolising the army’s role in defending the nation’s borders. This arm, which had delivered a decisive response during Operation Sindoor, now held the hopes and blessings of a grateful nation.

What made this Rakshabandhan even more special was the rakhi sent from all over India, from the farthest corners of the country. These rakhis were carefully dispatched to soldiers deployed in some of the most challenging terrains — from the high, treacherous peaks of the mountains to dense jungles, the vast expanses of the Thar Desert, and the salt flats of the Rann of Kutchh.