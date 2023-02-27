Scanty snow, no rain sends drought alarm in Himachal

Shimla: Scanty snow and rain deficit have created a drought-like situation in Himachal making the state worry about an impending crisis situation.



“The departments should come out with a strategy to mitigate drought-like situations in the wake of the dry climate the State is experiencing due to insufficient snow and rains,” said Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena here on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting of officials to discuss the alarming situation, Saxena took a detailed review of the situation in all the districts from the concerned District Commissioners.

He also reviewed the damages and loss caused to Agriculture and Horticulture departments due to scanty snow and rains throughout the state.

He directed the Jal-Shakti department to collect information about the drinking water supply schemes likely to be hit due to insufficient rains.

Directions were issued to the officers of the forest department to be equipped with their men and machinery to face any situation due to forest fires during the coming summer season.

“The departments should work in close tie-up with the State Disaster Management department and should be ready to take timely appropriate action during any unforeseen calamities which may arise due to dry spell and the Deputy Commissioners should take regular meetings of the line departments,” said Saxena.

The Animal Husbandry department was directed to store sufficient fodder and water for the livestock.

The Chief Secretary also appealed to the people to avoid wastage of water and to use it judiciously.

In the state’s apple belt, the fruit growers are worried about early flowering in the stone fruits like almonds, peaches and pears.

The traditional apple varieties which need chilling hours are also likely to bear the brunt.

The apple economy in the state is worth Rs 5,500 crore.

In urban towns like Shimla, there are worries about a drinking water crisis cropping up during the summers due to the failure of the snowfall.