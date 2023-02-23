Scan & Share service for faster OPD services a huge success: NHA

New Delhi: The Scan and Share service under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has come as a major relief for patients from standing in long queues and sweating it out while visiting different hospitals for getting treatments.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than five lakh patients have availed the benefit of faster OPD registrations using the Scan and Share service under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Hailing the quick and queue-less OPD registration, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that within five months of its launch, the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals across the country.

Notably, the National Health Authority under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission introduced the Scan and Share service for faster OPD registrations in October last year. The QR-code based instant registration service has helped over five lakh patients save time by drastically reducing the wait times in the OPD registration areas of the participating hospitals.

As per the registration service, the participating hospitals display their unique QR codes in patient registration areas and patients can scan the QR code using any health application of their choice (such as ABHA App, Aarogya Setu App, EkaCare, DRiefcase, Bajaj Health, PayTM) and share their ABHA profile such as demographic information like name, age, gender, and ABHA number with the Health Management Information system (HMIS) of the hospital.

“This enables paper-less registration and instant token generation that helps patients in saving time and the health facility to optimize the need of resources deployed for registration. It also digitally links patient’s health records to their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) which can be managed and accessed by patients from their phone anytime anywhere,” the ministry said in an official statement.

Speaking on the vision behind the innovative service, NHA CEO said, “The Scan and share service is a typical example of how technology can be leveraged to provide better services to patients and to improve the system efficiency.”