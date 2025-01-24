‘Scam worth crores in Amrit Sarovar Yojana’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that a scam of hundreds of crores has happened in the state under ‘Amrit Sarovar Yojana’.

In this scheme started by the Central and state government for water conservation, irregularities are being seen at every level, as the work that was not even completed on the ground, was shown as complete in the records.

Under the scheme, ponds filled with swamp were also declared as Amrit Sarovar in the records. Hooda said information that has come out through RTI makes it clear that the scam runs into crores of Rupees in the name of this scheme. “Against the total budget of Rs 25,390.96 lakh released for this scheme, till now about Rs 29,331.81 lakh have been spent, which is Rs 3940.85 lakh more than the Budget. “In every district of the state, more money was spent than the released budget and without doing any beautification work, the ponds were declared Amrit Sarovar,” he stated.

Hooda said there should be a high-level impartial investigation of this entire matter. “There is a possibility that people sitting in positions from the bottom to the top may have a role in it, because such a big scam cannot happen without the connivance of the government,” he said.