Scalability and speed have transformed Uttar Pradesh’s industrial landscape: CM Yogi

Jewar (Greater Noida): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward as a global economic powerhouse while setting new benchmarks in holistic development. In this direction, the foundation stone laying of North India’s first semiconductor project, India Chip, with an investment of over Rs 3,700 crore in Jewar under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, is a matter of pride for the state.” He added, “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Uttar Pradesh has ensured development with scale and speed. After assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister advanced the concept of Ease of Doing Business, creating an environment of healthy competition among states. Similarly, after forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, a strong ecosystem of ‘Fearless Business’ and ‘Trust of Doing Business' has been established.”

The Chief Minister said, “Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India is becoming a global hub for emerging technologies. The participation of over 110 countries and nearly one million people at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam demonstrated that India has advanced toward technological leadership.” He recalled that at Semicon India 2025, the Prime Minister had said, ‘Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds.’ The Chief Minister stated that the security and growth of the 21st-century economy depend on chip-based technology, and this visionary thinking is giving India a new direction. Every citizen of India and Uttar Pradesh is grateful for this vision. The Chief Minister said, “The joint venture between HCL Technologies and Foxconn, under which the first display driver semiconductor OSAT unit is being established, is highly significant. During previous governments, this area was known for disorder and insecurity, and people hesitated to step out after sunset. Today, under the Prime Minister’s guidance and visionary leadership, Jewar is emerging not only as the pride of Uttar Pradesh but as the ‘Jewel’ of the entire nation. The state’s first display driver semiconductor OSAT unit, being set up here, is advancing this new vision.”

The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada for their contributions. He also credited public representatives, MPs, MLAs, and farmers for their cooperation with the Yamuna Authority, which formed the foundation of this project’s success. He said that due to this positive role, the region is now emerging as a major hub for mobile manufacturing and electronic components. By aligning Uttar Pradesh’s scale with skill and speed under the Prime Minister’s vision, the results are now visible on the ground. The Chief Minister said that since forming the government in 2017, the double-engine government has continuously advanced development programs in the state. Through more than 34 sectoral policies, Uttar Pradesh has become a dream investment destination. He added, “Today, Uttar Pradesh has established itself as a leading state in deregulation and Ease of Doing Business. Under decriminalization, more than 13 percent of criminal provisions across 99 state Acts have been removed in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister’s vision is visibly being implemented effectively across every sector.” The Chief Minister said that the laying of the foundation stone for the first semiconductor project of HCL-Foxconn is not merely the establishment of an industrial unit, but a symbol of technological self-reliance for a New India and a New Uttar Pradesh. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and said that this project will place Uttar Pradesh firmly on the global semiconductor map.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present virtually. Also present were Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada; Uttar Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma; Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi; In-charge Minister Brajesh Singh; MPs Dr Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Nagar; MLAs Dhirendra Singh, Tejpal Nagar, Pankaj Singh and Srichand Sharma; Chairperson of HCL Group Roshni Nadar Malhotra; and President of Semiconductor Business Group, Foxconn, Bob Chen

CM Yogi has transformed the image of Uttar Pradesh: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “This is a historic occasion as the first semiconductor plant in Uttar Pradesh is being inaugurated on the sacred land of Jewar. The plant will produce 36 million chips per month.” He praised Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that the state now leads in law and order, connectivity, and infrastructure. Through his efforts, the Chief Minister has transformed the image of Uttar Pradesh.

HCL and Foxconn express gratitude to the state government

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, said, “On the occasion, they are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This project marks a new chapter in HCL Group’s growth journey and strengthens its contribution to India’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem.” She said it is a matter of pride to deepen their commitment in Uttar Pradesh and acknowledged the Chief Minister’s decisive leadership in bringing transformative change.

Bob Chen, President of Foxconn’s Semiconductor Business Group, stated that this joint venture is an excellent example of manufacturing, operations, and localization in India. Their BOL business model supports the local community. He expressed gratitude to their partner HCL and said they feel honored to be recognized by the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for this achievement.