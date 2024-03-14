SC warns Ajit Pawar faction not to use Sharad Pawar’s name and pictures on posters

New Delhi: Observing that the name and photographs of Sharad Pawar cannot be used by the Ajit Pawar faction for political gains, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister on a plea of the veteran Maratha leader alleging misuse of his popularity by the rival camp.



The top court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sharad Pawar, that the faction-led by his nephew Ajit Pawar was “riding piggyback on his good will” and the Maratha stalwart did not need “left handed compliments” from rivals.

“Once you (Ajit Pawar faction) have chosen to go separate ways, then you use your own identity only,” a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan told senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the camp led by the deputy chief minister.

“We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used (by your party),” the bench said, adding an affidavit to this effect be filed by this Saturday.

The bench listed the plea for further consideration on March 19.

“Now, you two are two different entities and so you use your own identity only,” Justice Kant told the faction led by Ajit Pawar.

“We need a categorical undertaking from you that there shall be no overlapping in your political party. You can issue a public notice with a wide publicity that as far as you are concerned you are not (politically) related to him,” the bench said.

A senior lawyer appearing for the Ajit Pawar group claimed there might have been unverified and random misuse of the name and pictures of the veteran leader just to malign the deputy chief minister’s political outfit.

The bench said it will consider these submissions at the next hearing.