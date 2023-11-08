SC verdict in Punjab govt-guv’s case a victory of democracy: AAP

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab thanked the Supreme Court for its verdict in favour of the Mann government in the Punjab government-governor dispute and said that this decision is a victory of the people of Punjab and democracy.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang launched an attack on the BJP government at the Center and said that the constitution of India gives the right to rule the state to the representatives elected by the people.

But unfortunately, the Modi government is continuously trying to control the opposition ruled states through governors.

Kang said that the Modi government has damaged the dignity of the governor’s post by using it for political interference.

This entire incident has hurt the dignity of the Punjab governor’s post too.

Malvinder Singh Kang said that the Supreme Court questioned the governor’s lawyer that when the Punjab government came to the Supreme Court, then only the governor passed the pending bills? He did not have any concrete answer to this, he added.

Kang said that according to the constitution, the governor is the constitutional head of the state, but it is clearly written in the constitution that the governor is bound to work as per the advice of the Council of Ministers.

Therefore the role of the elected government is more important.

Malvinder Singh Kang said that the way the governor interfered in the daily functioning of the Punjab government and carried out political interference, Punjab suffered a lot because of that.

Kang also criticised opposition leaders for supporting the governor in his wrong decisions.

He said that the opposition leaders have betrayed Punjab too. All of them should apologise to the people of Punjab for supporting the governor.