SC verdict in MUDA case a slap on Centre’s ‘vendetta politics’: K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the ED’s appeal to investigate his wife Parvathi B M, in connection with the MUDA site allotment case, is a “slap on the face” of the Central government’s “vendetta politics”.

Hailing the SC judgment, the CM said it should serve as a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah regarding the alleged misuse of central agencies for “political gain”.

“The Supreme Court’s historic verdict rejecting the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal to investigate my wife, Smt. Parvathi, in connection with the MUDA site allotment case is a resounding slap on the face of the Central government’s vendetta politics,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on ‘X’.

“This verdict has not only exposed the malice behind the case but has also unequivocally cleared our names of all the baseless allegations,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said the ruling upheld his belief in the Constitution and the rule of law, which he has followed throughout his political career.

The CM charged that the BJP and its allies, which were unable to defeat him politically, “stooped to misusing constitutional agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate baseless cases” against his wife and harass his family.

He termed the case against him as a “disgraceful and cowardly act”.

“The mental agony we have been subjected to will forever remain a painful chapter in our lives. The words spoken by Honourable Chief Justice B R Gavai reflect the voice of my conscience and of every Constitution-believing Indian.”