SC upholds Telangana's domicile rules for admissions in medical colleges under state quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Telangana government’s domicile rule permitting students, who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, for admissions in medical and dental colleges under state quota. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the appeal of the state government and upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, amended in 2024. The impugned rules entitled only those students, who have studied for last four years up to Class 12 in the state to admissions in the medical and dental colleges under the state quota.

The Telangana High Court had held the state’s permanent residents cannot be denied benefits of admissions in medical colleges only because they lived outside the state for sometime. The top court on August 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas, including one from the Telangana government, against an order that struck down its domicile rule for admissions in medical colleges in the state. The state was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and lawyer Sravan Kumar Karnam.

The detailed judgement is awaited.