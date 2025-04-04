SC unhappy over T’gana CM’s remarks on bypolls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement in the Assembly that there would be no bye-elections, and said he was expected to exercise “some degree of restraint”.

“Did we commit a mistake by letting him go at that time and not taking an action for contempt?” a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih asked.

The top court was perhaps referring to a separate matter in which it had last year disapproved of Reddy’s comments on the top court granting bail to rival BRS leader K Kavitha in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court’s observations came during the arguments on the pleas raising the issue of alleged delay by the Telangana Assembly speaker in deciding on petitions seeking disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress.

The bench reserved its verdict in the matter.

During the arguments, the issue over Reddy’s recent statement in the Assembly cropped up before the bench.