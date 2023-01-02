SC to provide free digital access to official law reports of its verdicts

New Delhi: In another step towards digitalization of the judiciary, the Supreme Court will launch on Monday a project which will provide free access to official law reports of its verdicts to law students, lawyers and the general public.



The Electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project will be unveiled

on the direction of CJI DY Chandrachud as an initiative to provide the digital version of the apex court's judgments in the manner as they are reported in the official law report 'Supreme Court Reports'.

A team comprising officials of Judges' Library and Editorial Section worked tirelessly and within a short span of 15 days, almost 34,013 judgments were split to create a database suitable for meeting the requirements of the search engine developed by the Supreme Court with the NIC, Pune.

"Digitization and scanning of Supreme Court Reports (SCR) from the year 1950 to 2017 and preserving the same in digitized soft copy in the format of PDF (Portable Document Format), assisted the Registry in creating a digital repository in the Supreme Court's reported judgments in soft form," the top court said in a statement.

The e-SCR project will be rolled out on the Supreme Court's website and will also be made available on the mobile application of the Supreme Court of India as also on the Judgment portal of

the National Judicial Data

Grid (NJDG). On Monday, the Supreme Court will reopen after its winter break.

The top court said, "This is a project which, in essence, endeavours to take a step forward towards fulfilling the objective of digitization of Indian Judiciary and underlines the vision to bring in a positive change for the benefit of all the stakeholders of justice, primarily litigants and members of the Bar as also the High Courts, National Law University, Judicial Academies, etc."