SC to hear Siddaramaiah’s plea against HC’s refusal to quash FIR against him

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition against the high court order dismissing his plea to quash an FIR lodged against him and others in 2022 in relation to a protest march.



A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra is likely to hear the plea of the Congress leader.

He has challenged the February 6 order of the high court that imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and directed him to appear before a special court on March 6.

The plea of Siddaramaiah has been filed by advocate Rajesh Gulab Inamdar.

The case was registered against the Congress leaders after they took out a march to lay siege to the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, who was the rural development and panchayat raj minister in the southern state at the time.