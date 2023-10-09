SC to hear pleas in Bilkis Bano case on October 11

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to October 11 the final



hearing on petitions challenging the premature release

of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“We will have it on Wednesday,” a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said, adding it will try to conclude hearing the matter the same day.

The top court said it has received written submissions of the petitioners which have been taken on record.

“List on October 11, 2023 at 2 pm,” the bench, which was scheduled to hear the rejoinder submissions of those opposed to the premature release of the convicts, said.

The bench had on October 6 asked the counsel for the petitioners, including Bilkis Bano, to file their short written rejoinder arguments.