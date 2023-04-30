SC to hear pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including one filed by the Editors Guild, challenging the validity of the colonial era sedition law.



The Centre is expected to apprise the court of the steps taken so far with regard to reviewing the contentious penal provision.

On October 31 last year, the top court had extended its May 11 direction putting on hold the sedition law and the consequential registration of FIRs while granting additional time to the government to take “appropriate steps” for reviewing of the provision.

According to the apex court’s website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala has listed as many as 16 petitions challenging the validity of the law for hearing.

The central government, which has to review the provision, on October 31 last year, had told the bench that it be granted some more time as “something may happen in the winter session of Parliament”.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had said the issue has been under consideration of authorities concerned and moreover, there is “no reason to worry” in view of the May 11 interim order, which put the use of the provision on hold.

“Mr R Venkataramani, the attorney general, submits that in terms of the directions issued by this court in order dated May 11, 2022, the matter is still engaging the attention of the relevant authorities. He submits that some additional time be granted so that appropriate steps can be taken by the government,” the bench had said.

“In view of the interim directions issued by this court...dated May 11, 2022, every interest and concern stand protected and as such there would be no prejudice to anyone. At his request, we adjourn the matter to the second week of January 2023,” it had said.

In response to a query on whether the government had issued any communication to states on the penal provision, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said the directions in consonance with the apex court’s order have been sent to the chief secretaries of states.