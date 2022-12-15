SC to hear pleas challenging electoral bond scheme in last week of January

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Thursday it will hear in the last week of January 2023, a batch of PILs challenging laws permitting funding of political parties through the electoral bond scheme.



Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath said the matter requires to be heard.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for PIL petitioner NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', said there are several constitutional questions involved in the petitions which have a bearing on sanctity of the electoral process.

He said the issue of whether it should be referred to a Constitution bench can be looked at first.

The apex court said that this will also require hearing.

The top court was hearing PILs by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, The CPI(M) and other petitioners.

Earlier, Bhushan had sought urgent listing of the PIL by the apex court seeking a direction to the Centre not to open any further window for sale of electoral bonds during the pendency of a case pertaining to funding of political parties and alleged lack of transparency in their bank accounts.

The NGO, which had filed the PIL on the issue of alleged corruption and subversion of democracy through illicit and foreign funding of political parties and lack of transparency in the bank accounts of all political parties, had moved an interim application in March 2021 before the assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam seeking that the window for sale of electoral bonds be not reopened.