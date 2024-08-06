SC to hear plea of NCPCR on child marriage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for hearing a plea of child rights body NCPCR seeking an authoritative pronouncement on a vexed legal question whether a secular law on prohibition of child marriage will prevail over the Muslim personal law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta the plea of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) be heard on priority basis keeping in mind the different views being expressed by various high courts on the issue of child marriage.

Some high courts are taking note of the personal laws on the issue and conflicting judgments are being rendered and may lead to filing of several special leave petitions (SLPs) in the top court, the law officer said. “Different views are being taken by different high courts. The issue is whether child marriage is permitted or not in one religion or another religion. We (NCPCR) are arguing on constitutional principles,” the law officer said. He urged the bench that the 2022 plea of the NCPCR be listed on “any Wednesday or Thursday” as new judgements from different high courts are being delivered and multiplying the appeals.

“We have to settle the matter at once,” the CJI said and agreed to list the plea for an early hearing. The plea of NCPCR was listed for hearing on Tuesday and it was unlikely to reach for hearing due to the ongoing proceedings on a batch of pleas related to taxation dispute.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in 2022, in its judgement delivered in the case titled ‘Javed vs State of Haryana’ had held that a Muslim girl, after attaining puberty, can enter into a lawful marriage despite the fact that she has not turned major under the relevant secular laws.

The top court, while issuing the notice on the plea of the NCPCR, had made clear that the judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court be not relied upon as a precedent in other cases.