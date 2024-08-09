SC to hear NEET-PG postponement plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG exam, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8. The allocation of the centres was done to

curb malpractices.