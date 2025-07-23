SC to hear Maha’s plea on July 24

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 24 plea of the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria listed the matter for Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned for urgent listing saying that there is an element of urgency.

Nineteen years after seven train blasts in Mumbai killed more than 180 persons, the High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused.

The High Court said that the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was “hard to believe the accused committed

the crime”.