SC to hear Gyanvapi committee’s plea on Apr 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 1 a Gyanvapi mosque management committee’s plea against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court’s order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, challenging the HC’s February 26 decision.

The high court had dismissed the committee’s plea in which it had challenged the district court’s January 31 order allowing Hindus to offer prayers in the cellar.

While dismissing the plea of the mosque committee on February 26, the high court had observed that the Uttar Pradesh government’s 1993 decision of stopping worship rituals inside the “Vyas Tehkhana” -- located at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi -- was “illegal”.