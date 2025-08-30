SC to hear bail plea of Surendra Gadling on September 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list on September 3 the hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and justices NV Anjaria and Alok Aradhe was apprised that on August 26 Justice M M Sundresh recused himself from hearing the bail plea. “The bail plea would come up for hearing on Wednesday,” the CJI said.

Earlier, a bench comprising justices Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh was scheduled to hear the plea.

On August 8, senior advocate Anand Grover mentioned the matter before CJI Gavai for an early hearing, citing his client Gadling’s over six year long incarceration.

“The bail plea has been adjourned 11 times in the Supreme Court,” Grover added.

Prior to this, on March 27, the top court had deferred the bail hearing of Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap in the case.

It also deferred the petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to activist Mahesh Raut.

Raut was given bail by the Bombay High Court but the order was stayed after the NIA sought a stay on the verdict to challenge it before the apex court.