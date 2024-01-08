SC to consider listing pleas for review of verdict upholding validity of ‘Jallikattu’ law

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider listing pleas seeking review of its 2023 judgement upholding the validity of amendments made in a Tamil Nadu law to allow bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that review pleas needed to be listed and considered.

Usually, the review pleas are considered in chambers by way of circulation by the SC judges.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, since retired, had delivered a unanimous verdict on May 18 last year upholding the validity of amendment acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed ‘Jallikattu’, bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport ‘Kambala’.

Terming the laws as “valid legislations”, the bench had noted that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2017 and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017 were enacted by the respective state legislatures and had received presidential assent.

The ‘Kambala’ race, held in Karnataka between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by one person.

They are made to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition in which fastest team wins.