SC takes note of Dallewal taking medical aid, desiring to meet panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took judicial notice of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal taking medical aid and expressing his desire to participate in the meeting with the Centre’s representatives on February 14 in Chandigarh.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking direction to the Centre for implementation of the proposal, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops, made to the protesting farmers in 2021, after the farm laws were repealed.

Justice Surya Kant told the petitioner in-person Guninder Kaur Gill that Dallewal gave an interview in the media on January 28 where he says he was taking medical help and expressed his desire to participate in the scheduled meeting to be held on February 14, if his health permitted.

“He has also reposed faith in the apex court appointed committee and is hoping that some solution may come out of the scheduled meeting,” he said. The court said it did not want to hear the matter till the meet took place in Chandigarh to avoid any confusion.

The bench posted the hearing after February 14.

Gill submitted the government in 2021 agreed to implement the proposal but now backtracked.

The bench asked the petitioner to have patience as it would pass order when required.

“Let them negotiate first,” the bench said.

On January 22, the top court kept in abeyance a plea for contempt action against Punjab government officials after noting that Dallewal, on a hunger strike, was undergoing medical treatment without breaking his fast.

On January 2, while hearing the plea of Gill, the top court had asked the Centre why it can’t say that its doors were open and it would consider the genuine grievances of farmers protesting over various demands, including the legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops.

It had asked the Centre to respond to the fresh plea without issuing any formal notice.

“Why can’t your client make a statement that it will consider the genuine demands and we are open to discuss the grievances of farmers, our doors are open? Why can’t the Central government make a statement?” the bench had told the Centre.