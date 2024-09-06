SC stays Madras HC order directing TN ministers Ramachandran and Thenarasu to face trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday imposed an interim stay on Madras High Court order setting aside trial court orders discharging Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu from disproportionate assets cases.



A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on an appeal filed by the ministers.

The matter is posted for hearing after four weeks.

The apex court passed the order after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the parties in the case, argued that the procedure adopted by the High Court in setting aside the discharge in a suo motu criminal revision was not correct.

The lawyers submitted that the the high court, while exercising criminal revision, could not have held that the closure reports filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) were not acceptable.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General Pattabhi Sundar Raman submitted that the Tamil Nadu government was planning to file a special leave petition against the order as it interfered with the findings of the DVAC.

Setting aside trial court orders discharging Ramachandran and Thenarasu from disproportionate assets cases, the Madras High Court had on August 7 directed the lower court to frame charges against them.

Passing an order on the criminal revision petition, Justice N Anand Venkatesh set aside the orders of the Special Court for MPs and MLAs cases, Virudhunagar, dated July 20, 2023 and December 12, 2022 respectively, discharging Ramachandran and Thennarasu from the disproportionate wealth cases.

The ministers, both senior DMK leaders, have to face trial in the cases registered against them by the DVAC.

As prima facie materials were available to frame charges, the Special Court shall proceed to frame charges and thereafter proceed in accordance with law, the high court had said.

The high court judge said that one of the most striking aspects of the two cases was the meticulous manner in which the DVAC officials colluded with each other

to ensure that criminal trials against two sitting ministers were “quietly and indecently buried within the precincts of the Special Court.”