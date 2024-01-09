SC stays Bombay HC order asking EC to hold Pune LS bypoll immediately

New Delhi: Observing that it will lay down the guidelines on conducting by-elections, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Bombay High Court order asking the Election Commission to immediately hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, which is vacant since March 29, 2023 after the death of MP Girish Bapat.



The top court rapped the poll panel for not holding the by-election for the seat for such a long period despite the law mandating conducting polls expeditiously.

‘The seat got vacant on March 29, 2023. What was the Election Commission doing since then?’ asked the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

‘We will lay down guidelines on holding of elections on account of vacancy,’ the bench said.

The top court took note of the submission of the poll panel that the tenure of the present Lok Sabha is ending on June 16 this year, and holding the by-election will not serve the purpose in view of the fact that the general elections are also due later this year.

It issued notices to Pune resident Sughosh Joshi and others on the plea of the Election Commission against the December 13 order of the Bombay High Court.

It said the guidelines may be needed keeping in mind section 151A of the Representation of the People Act.

The provision mandates the Election Commission to fill the casual vacancies in ‘the Houses of Parliament and State Legislatures through bye elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.’

On December 13 last year, the Bombay High Court had asked the Election Commission to immediately hold the by-election for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, stressing that people from the constituency cannot be left unrepresented for a long time.

The high court had ripped into the Election Commision’s stand on not holding the election as it was busy with other polls, including

preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it “bizarre and wholly unreasonable”.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat has been vacant since the death of sitting BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat on March 29, 2023.

“In any parliamentary democracy, governance is done by elected representatives who are the voices of people. If the representative is no more, another must be put in place.