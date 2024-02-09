SC slams UP government for not counselling victim’s classmates

New Delhi: The Supreme Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday for not counselling students who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap a Muslim boy for not doing his homework.



Observing that there has been a complete breach of its directions by the Uttar Pradesh government, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka

and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the state to counsel the children who witnessed the incident and file a compliance affidavit in two weeks.

“We have perused the latest TISS report, which calls for the counselling of all the students who had taken part in the corporal punishment as participants and witnesses. Nothing has been done by the state, it is too late in the day now.

“We direct the state to immediately implement the directions, especially for the witness children. Compliance affidavit to be filed in two weeks,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on March 1.

Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad said two organisations have

volunteered for counselling the students

and sought time to file a more detailed affidavit.