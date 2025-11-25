SC seeks response of EC on fresh plea of MDMK leader Vaiko against SIR in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Election Commission's response on a plea filed by MDMK founder and former Rajya Sabha member Vaiko challenging the poll panel's decision to undertake special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi listed the plea for hearing on December 2. Vaiko has challenged the revision exercise in the state, saying the notification violated various fundamental rights including right to equality and various provisions of Representation of the People Act and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Various other political parties like DMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), TVK and actor Vijay have also challenged the revision exercise in Tamil Nadu.

On November 11, the top court sought separate responses of the poll panel on pleas filed by DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders challenging the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It further asked the Madras and Calcutta high courts to keep in abeyance any proceedings on petitions challenging the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. It also allowed the listing of an intervention application filed by the AIADMK in support of the special intensive revision in Tamil Nadu.