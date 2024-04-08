SC seeks Maha Govt’s response on former cop’s bail plea

New Delhi: In a relief to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, the Supreme Court on Monday said he need not surrender till further orders to undergo the life term awarded to him in a 2006 fake encounter case.

The apex court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on his bail plea in the case. “It is a case of reversal of acquittal by the high court, where the appeal is filed by the appellant. The statutory appeal is admitted for hearing. Issue notice on bail plea. The high court has directed him for surrender in three weeks. Till the next date of hearing, he need not surrender,” the bench ordered.

Sharma has challenged Bombay High Court’s life imprisonment verdict in 2006 Ramnarayan Gupta fake encounter case.